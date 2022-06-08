After Chesa Boudin Recall, George Gascón Will Be ‘Walking the Same Plank,’ Critics Say

Opponents of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón warned Tuesday evening that he will soon be “walking the same plank” as San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was recalled by voters by a wide margin.

Boudin, who was recalled by a 60%-40% margin as of Wednesday morning’s latest vote count, is Gascón’s ideological ally. In fact, Gascón — funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros in the 2020 election — donated $100,000 to Boudin from his political action committee.

The campaign to recall Gascón, which as of last week had reached 500,000 of the necessary 566,857 petition signatures necessary to force a recall election, issued a statement following Boudin’s recall Tuesday evening:

Tonight showed that voters from every community and every walk of life, regardless of political ideology, are rejecting pro-criminal policies that are masked as criminal justice reform. George Gascón and Chesa Boudin’s failed social experiments have destroyed communities while doing nothing to meaningfully reform the system. If LA County voters sign and return their recall petitions, Gascon will be walking the same plank in the very near future.

Boudin was elected in 2019 to replace Gascón. Like Gascón, he came into office vowing to pursue criminal justice reform, to end cash bail, to stop sentence enhancements for grievous crimes, and to stop prosecuting petty crimes. And like Gascón, he has presided over a crime wave.

Gascón took office in San Francisco after the departure of D.A. Kamala Harris, who was elected California Attorney General in 2012, went on to the U.S. Senate in 2016, and became Vice President of the United States last year.

