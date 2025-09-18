Florida Radio Station Rebrands to ‘Trump Country’

A Florida radio station is going all in on Make America Great Again and has rebranded to “Trump country.”

The radio station — 93.7 WEHL in Fort Myers — conducted a rebrand of their station, effectively making country great again by embracing the iconic Trump 2.0 era. A quick look at their website takes one to a page showing President Donald Trump wearing a stylish neutral cowboy hat. It also incorporates the classic campaign logo look with a blue background and the words “TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7 Make Country Great Again!” on the front page.

Further, the radio station has a pop up advertising a current contest called “The Cancel Bowl.” The ad shows Trump dressed as a referee with his thumb pointing down. The Cancel Bowl essentially encourages listeners to call in and tell the radio station the “most pathetic woke thing you’ve seen in football…or in life.”

The details are as follows:

The Cancel Bowl is on Trump Country 93.7; you get to throw the flags. They canceled team names, the Anthem, even halftime shows…now it’s 4th and WOKE, and we’re calling the plays. Just call 239-344-5093 and leave us a voicemail with the most pathetic woke thing you’ve seen in football…or in life. Every week, one caller wins the Trump Country Tailgate Command Kit (flamethrower grill starter, a rack of ribs, camo cutting board, and flag toothpicks), and one true patriot takes home the Freedom Five Thousand…that’s $5,000 in cash to spend on guns, grills, steaks, ammo, flags, or anything guaranteed to trigger your liberal cousin. We’ll play the calls that trigger tofu-eaters everywhere. Because this isn’t just football season…it’s a season to cancel.

The radio station appears to embrace both modern and classic country hits, from Post Malone and Blake Shelton’s “Pour Me a Drink” to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

CBS News adds that the station uses a voice actor who sounds like Trump for some of its advertising:

In one recent promotion, the voice actor impersonating Mr. Trump announced the radio station’s “Deportation a day” campaign, which offered cruises to Mexico for listeners. The on-air promotions used the Trump voice actor and a voice actor with a young Hispanic male voice to pitch the trips and compare them mockingly to deportations. The Trump voice refers to trips across the “Gulf of America,” while the Hispanic male voice counters that it’s the “Gulf of Mexico.”

WEHL’s president and general manager, Jim Schwartzel, told CBS that they “didn’t ask for permission” to do the rebrand.

“But I don’t think that the president or anybody else would really be upset by it,” he added. “We looked at it as comedy.”

It should be noted that Schwartzel is actually running for Congress to take Rep. Byron Donalds’ (R-FL) seat, as the latter is hoping to be the next governor of Florida.