Exclusive — Rep. Wesley Hunt: Dems Branded Us Fascists, Now ‘Violence Against Conservatives Is Normalized’

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) delivered a blistering response to Barack Obama’s claim that America is at an “inflection point” following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, declaring that “we are already past it” and charging Democrats with fostering a culture of demonization that has turned political violence against conservatives into a grim reality.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News, Hunt left no doubt about his view of Obama’s credibility. “President Obama has no ground to stand on when he speaks about ‘inflection points’ or moral high ground in our politics,” Hunt said, adding that Democrats “and their allies in the media have vilified, censored, and targeted conservatives at every turn for over a decade.”

Obama, speaking Tuesday at the Jefferson Educational Society in Erie, Pennsylvania, implied President Trump was to blame for Charlie Kirk’s murder, claiming “extreme” personnel and policies had fueled violent opposition. He suggested Trump wanted to use the assassination as “a rationale for trying to silence discussion around who we are as a country and what direction we should go.” Obama went on to insist that during his own presidency, “those extreme views were not in my White House. I wasn’t embracing them. I wasn’t empowering them. I wasn’t putting the weight of the United States government behind extremist views.”

Obama then pressed the narrative further, telling the audience America was now at a turning point. “And so your original question was, ‘Are we at an inflection point?’ We’re at an inflection point in the sense that we always have to fight for our democracy and we have to fight for those values that have made this country the envy of the world,” he said.

Hunt shot back that Obama’s rhetoric ignores years of systematic targeting of conservatives. “Conservative lawmakers, influencers, and television personalities were silenced for questioning COVID restrictions, election integrity, or even daring to ask legitimate questions about January 6th,” Hunt said.

He pointed to what he described as government intimidation that went far beyond words. “Their FBI went so far as to set up a hotline to report parents simply for speaking up at school board meetings,” Hunt continued. “Lawmakers and conservative voices have been SWATTED. President Trump himself survived multiple assassination attempts.”

Then Hunt cut to the heart of the matter. “And now, Charlie Kirk has been murdered,” he declared. “This is not rhetoric. These are lived realities.”

The Texas Republican argued that Democrats refuse to own the climate they have created, instead turning every tragedy into an excuse to blame conservatives. “And yet, every time tragedy strikes, the left has the same hollow refrain: ‘It’s Trump’s fault,’” Hunt said. “That scapegoating has become the default crutch of a party that has sown division and hate toward conservatives for more than a decade. Obama’s words today ignore this context entirely.”

Hunt made clear that the danger America faces is not hypothetical. “We are not at an ‘inflection point,’” he said flatly. “We are already past it.”

He warned that a generation has been taught to see conservatives not as opponents but as enemies. “America has crossed into an era where political violence against conservatives is normalized by silence, excuse-making, or even tacit encouragement from the left,” Hunt said. “The question now is not whether we’re at a crossroads, it’s how we confront the reality that a generation has been taught that their political opponents are ‘fascists,’ ‘deplorable,’ or ‘threats to democracy.’”

Asked how this crisis plays out, Hunt said the answer lies in conservative resolve. “It plays out with conservatives refusing to be intimidated,” he said. “It plays out with courage, truth, and a steadfast defense of free speech, religious liberty, and the safety of our families.”

Hunt also blasted what he described as the left’s hypocrisy now that their own rhetoric is facing scrutiny. “When conservative voices were censored, shadow-banned, deplatformed, and stripped of livelihoods for questioning the prevailing narrative, the left smugly labeled it ‘consequence culture,’” he said.

He sharpened the point further: “But now, for the first time, their own rhetoric — the reckless demonization that inspired violence like the assassination of Charlie Kirk — is being exposed and condemned.”

“So let’s be clear: this isn’t ‘cancel culture’ when the left finally faces accountability,” Hunt concluded. “This is what they claimed to celebrate all along: consequence culture. Only now, those consequences are directed at them for their incitement, and they don’t like the taste of their own medicine.”

Hunt’s rebuke comes as Democrats and media allies rush to defend liberal personalities suspended after celebrating Kirk’s death — the same crowd that cheered for years as conservatives were silenced. Kirk, 31, was gunned down last week during a speaking event at Utah Valley University, leaving behind a wife and two young children.