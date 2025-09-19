Kamala Harris Slams Kimmel Cancelation; Told Twitter to Ban Trump in 2019

Former Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the Trump administration Thursday for ABC’s decision to cancel Jimmy Kimmel’s show — but she demanded that Twitter ban President Donald Trump in 2019.

On Thursday, Harris posted on X:

In 2019, as Byron York of the Washington Examiner noted Friday, Harris — then in a position of power — demanded that Twitter (now X) censor the sitting President of the United States.

As CNN reported at the time:

Harris said that Trump has used his account to “target, harass, and attempt to out the whistleblower” whose allegations about Trump’s call with the leader of Ukraine prompted Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry. … “President Trump also published the following tweet suggesting that violence could be incited should Congress issue formal articles of impeachment against him,” she wrote, highlighting a tweet Trump sent on Sunday that read: “….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” The tweet was a selective quote of a supporter on Fox News. … Twitter announced in June that some tweets from world leaders that break its rules would not be removed from the platform if the company decided they were in the “public interest.” Twitter said it would instead put a disclaimer on the tweets explaining that although they broke the company’s rules they would not be removed.

After Kimmel falsely suggested earlier this week that Charlie Kirk might have been assassinated by a Trump supporter, Federal Communication Commissions chair Brendan Carr warned ABC that it could risk its broadcast license under existing regulations requiring that licenses be used in the “public interest.”

