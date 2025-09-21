Andrew Kolvet, executive producer for The Charlie Kirk Show, said the memorial honoring the slain conservative activist saw “100 million overall streams.”

Kolvet announced the numbers via X on Sunday shortly after the memorial closed.

“Our production and streaming partners tracked over 100 million overall streams for today’s tribute to Charlie. This is JUST what they know about. It’s likely much larger. Over 100 million people just heard the Gospel proclaimed again and again by speaker after speaker. Truly remarkable,” he said.

Some users noted that were likely more viewers due to families watching it together.

“It is much larger. Our family visited and we watched it together. Every stream is probably 5-10 people,” said one social media user.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He is survived by his wife Erika and two children.

The memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was attended by tens of thousands of people — a noteworthy turnout considering that Kirk’s assassination occurred just 11 days prior.

While delivering remarks, President Donald Trump pledged that Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, will “become bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”

“Charlie is bigger today than he was. Think about it, just two weeks ago — he’s bigger today than he was two weeks ago. Now that may not help his friends and loved ones, of which there are so many, and may not help Erika and those beautiful children who have to suffer so horribly through this moment. But they know it’s true,” the president said.

“He’s bigger now than ever before, and he’s eternal. He’s eternal. And I just want to say, we love him and he’s looking down at us right now and he’s saying, ‘wow, that’s a great crowd,’” he added. “And it’s a great crowd of patriots. But that’s why I will soon award Charlie the nation’s highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

The president closed his remarks by saying Charlie Kirk “created something very special” with Turning Point USA and pledged it “will become bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.