President Donald Trump delivered remarks at the memorial for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, where he pledged that his organization, Turning Point USA, will “become bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”

“Charlie is bigger today than he was. Think about it, just two weeks ago — he’s bigger today than he was two weeks ago. Now that may not help his friends and loved ones, of which there are so many, and may not help Erika and those beautiful children who have to suffer so horribly through this moment. But they know it’s true,” the president said.

“He’s bigger now than ever before, and he’s eternal. He’s eternal. And I just want to say, we love him and he’s looking down at us right now and he’s saying, ‘wow, that’s a great crowd,'” he added. “And it’s a great crowd of patriots. But that’s why I will soon award Charlie the nation’s highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

The president closed his remarks by saying Charlie Kirk “created something very special” with Turning Point USA and pledged it “will become bigger and better and stronger than ever before.”

“Charlie created something very special. It’s called Turning Point USA, and under the leadership and love of Erika, it will become bigger and better and stronger than ever before. So, Charlie, we all want to thank you,” he said.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He is survived by his wife Erika and two children.

The memorial at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was attended by tens of thousands of people — a noteworthy turnout considering that Kirk’s assassination occurred just 11 days prior.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.