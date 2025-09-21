Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec said Sunday that historians will look back a century from now and point to Charlie Kirk’s sacrifice as one of just “two or three pivotal moments” that prompted the saving of Western civilization.

Posobiec delivered a passionate speech in memory of his late friend at a packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, during Kirk’s tribute service.

Posobiec said it is “the question of our time” whether Western Civilization will endure or splinter.

“Well, I say to you that a century from now, when they write of the two or three pivotal moments that led to the saving of Western civilization, they will write that the sacrifice of Charles James Kirk was the turning point,” Posobiec stated.

“And the ugliness that was… revealed by Charlie’s murder will be and is already being overcome by the beauty of the outpouring of love and prayer around the world,” he continued.

Posobiec asserted that Kirk’s death will save Western Civilization by driving people back into the grace of God.

“For Charlie, we will end the evil disease that split us and took Charlie from us, and for Charlie, Turning Point USA will last forever,” he said. “We will come to find that in the final moment that Western civilization was saved through Charlie’s sacrifice in the only way possible, by returning the people to Almighty God.”

Posobiec, who became emotional at the conclusion of his remarks, then called on all those in attendance and watching “to put on the full armor of God and face the evil in high places and the spiritual warfare before us.”