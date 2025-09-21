Turning Point USA spokesman and executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, Andrew Kolvet, said the late Charlie Kirk’s “firewall for freedom” and “North Star” was his audience, from whom he never strayed.

“[The Charlie Kirk Show] became the favorite part of Charlie’s daily routine. It was the one constant never-ending change … but mostly it worked because Charlie loved you, the audience. He read every single email you all sent to him,” Kolvet said during the funeral service for Charlie Kirk in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday:

I have no idea how he did it, but he really read every single one of [your emails]. And this is a true story, at the end of every show, I had a little ritual at the end of my own. I would go into the sent folder … and sure enough, every single show, I would find debates that he was having with his audience that disagreed with him on some minor point. There would be email chains, 6 or 7 emails long, all while Charlie Kirk was hosting his own show. It’s truly remarkable. [Emphasis added]

In particular, Kolvet said Kirk’s audience was everything to him.

WATCH — Signs Honoring Charlie Kirk Fill State Farm Stadium:

“You his audience, the grassroots, the muscular class, you all were his firewall for freedom, you were his North Star,” Kolvet said. “When he met fancy elites who’d try and take him off course and try and tell him what regular people really cared about, he knew better because he knew all of you.”

“He knew he had a secret weapon and it was you and he never forgot about you because he loved you and he respected your wisdom,” Kolvet continued.

Kolvet called Kirk “a prophet” who “confronted evil and told the truth and called us to repent and be saved.”

“He wasn’t mean about it, he was kind, he was loving, and you could hear in his voice, he desperately wanted the best for all of us,” Kolvet said.

