President Donald Trump said Monday that he wishes the establishment media would show at least some openness to trying to figure out the causes of autism.

During a White House press conference in which Trump linked acetaminophen use among pregnant women to autism in children, Breitbart News asked Trump if the establishment media should “show at least some openness to trying to figure out what the causes of autism are.”

“I wish they would, yeah,” Trump responded before Breitbart News followed up, “Why are they so close-minded?”

“Well, look, it’s not only the media, in all fairness. It’s some people, when you talk about vaccines, they go crazy. And, you know, I’m a big supporter of vaccines. I got a certain vaccine approved in nine months that would have taken from five to twelve years. I’m very proud of it,” Trump said, referring to the coronavirus vaccines produced in Operation Warp Speed.

“A lot of people think it was one of the greatest things I’ve done … The Democrats … think Operation Warp Speed was one of the greatest things any president has done — any president … We’re very proud of what happened,” he added. “We got hit with something that came from a place it shouldn’t have happened, but it did happen. You know, those things take place, and you’re very unpleasantly surprised. But no, I’m a big believer in vaccines — Polio vaccine — big, big believer in vaccines. I know Bobby and you guys have it out a little bit, but he’s a believer in vaccines too, but I’ve seen how great vaccines can be, how incredible they can be, so I’m a believer.”

During the press conference, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary said that the USFDA took action Monday “to update the label on acetaminophen and” send “a letter to all U.S. doctors letting them know about the risks in pregnancy.”