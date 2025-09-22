Watch Live: Donald Trump and RFK Jr. Make Announcement on Autism

President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. make an announcement about autism research on Monday, September 22.

The president teased the announcement on Sunday as he spoke at a memorial for Charlie Kirk. RFK Jr. also spoke at the event.

Kennedy formed an alliance with Trump during the 2024 presidential election, declaring he believed Trump returning to the White House would be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to tackle the chronic disease epidemic he says has been afflicting Americans, especially children.