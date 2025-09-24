ICE Arrests Illegals Convicted of Child Sex Crimes, Manslaughter, Robbery

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested some illegal aliens this week, including those convicted of child sex crimes, manslaughter, and robbery.

“Despite vile rhetoric and continued assaults on our ICE law enforcement officers, they continue to risk their lives every single day to arrest criminal illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes, homicide, aggravated robbery, and other violent crimes. Our brave law enforcement are heroes Americans can be proud of,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Our brave law enforcement will not be deterred from enforcing the law and getting heinous criminals out of our country. [Emphasis added]

Among those arrested is illegal alien Javier Perez-Garcia of Mexico, who has been convicted of indecent sexual contact with a child in Hopkins County, Texas.

Illegal alien Adan Guerrero-Gonzalez of Mexico, convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Hardeeville, South Carolina, was also arrested.

Jose Nehemias Zavala-Mejia, an illegal alien from El Salvador, and Carlos Vasquez-Castro, an illegal alien from Mexico, were also arrested by ICE agents. Zavala-Mejia was convicted of aggravated robbery in Finney County, Kansas, while Vasquez-Castro has a conviction for criminal possession of a weapon in Queens, New York City.

Mirna Mendez-Escamilla, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE agents in Ogden, Utah, after having been convicted of theft.

