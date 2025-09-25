Peter Navarro, senior counselor to President Donald Trump for trade and manufacturing, during a special Founders Roundtable episode of the Breitbart Fight Club, said Breitbart News has been the “tip of the spear” fighting for honest reporting of the Trump agenda.

Navarro said, “I’m honored to be with a publication which has been the tip of the very spear of resistance to the legacy media, to the left wing media, to the globalist – all the bad guys suppressing America, Breitbart and the two legends in broadcast and print journalism, Alex and Matt.”

He added, “I have a tremendous respect for these guys. We go back to the very beginning of the Trump years.”

Navarro spoke to Fight Club Founding Members about his explosive new book, I Went to Prison so You Don’t Have To, explaining the inner details about the weaponization of the American justice system for political revenge.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle noted that Navarro left prison, went straight on a plane to the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC), at which his first interview at the RNC was with Breitbart News’s Boyle.

Navarro said during the that RNC Convention interview with Boyle that if they can come for Trump and himself, “They can come for you.”

Navarro noted that War Room host and former Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon writes the forward to the book. He said, “It’s not about me and Steve, right? When we go to prison, it’s not about us. It’s really about you. It’s about you living in a world where they can come and take your freedom.”

Peter Navarro served four months in a federal prison in defense of the Constitution. His new book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To: A Love and Lawfare Story in Trump Land, is available now for pre-order in hardcover and eBook.