Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 859: Dr. Ben Carson on Joining the MAHA Movement

Dr. Ben Carson, renowned neurosurgeon and former HUD Secretary, has joined the Make American Healthy Again movement. Dr. Carson talks with host Mike Slater about his new role as the National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He also discusses his speech at last Sunday’s memorial service for Charlie Kirk.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.