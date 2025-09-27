Oklahoma state Superintendent Ryan Walters announced on Wednesday that he is resigning from his post to take a job from which he can wage war against teachers unions, which have long been captured by the far-left.

Walters said during an appearance on Fox News @ Night that he is leaving his government job to become CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance, Fox News Digital reported.

“I’m stepping down as Oklahoma’s Superintendent to serve as incoming CEO of Teacher Freedom Alliance. We’re going to destroy the teachers unions and take back our schools,” he said in a post to X on Thursday.

Walters will officialiy assume his role as CEO in Oct. 1, 2025, according to a press release from the organization.

“For decades, union bosses have poisoned our schools with politics and propaganda while abandoning parents, students, and good teachers. That ends today. We’re going to expose them, fight them, and take back our classrooms,” Walters said in the release.

“At the Teacher Freedom Alliance, we’re giving educators real freedom, freedom from the liberal, woke agenda that has corrupted public education. We will arm teachers with the tools, support, and freedom they need, without forcing them to give up their values. This is a battle for the future of our kids, and we will not lose,” he continued.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, a far-left activist who promotes gender ideology, DEI, and played a heavy hand in school closures, celebrated Walters’ departure.

“Today is a good day for Oklahoma’s kids,” Weingarten said, according to The Hill.

“It’s no surprise that Mr. Walters, after failing on the job, is leaving the state. Any educator worth their salt understands it’s impossible to educate students if you don’t support teachers. Walters didn’t do that in Oklahoma and now, at a time we need to bring the country together, he’s trying to export his divisive rhetoric nationally,” she said.

This past week, Walters had announced a push to have a Turning Point USA chapter in every high school across the state following the assassination of the organization’s founder, Charlie Kirk.

“We will be putting TPUSA on every high school campus in Oklahoma. Charlie Kirk inspired a generation to love America, to speak boldly, and to never shy away from debate. Our kids must get involved and active,” Walters said in a state press release. “We will fight back against the liberal propaganda pushed by the radical left and the teachers’ unions. Our fight starts now.”