Des Moines, Iowa Public School Board Chair Jackie Norris, a former chief of staff of First Lady Michelle Obama and a Democrat nominee for Iowa’s open Senate seat, has called for “radical empathy” for Ian Andre Roberts — the illegal alien accused of maneuvering his way into becoming the school district’s superintendent.

Last week, as Breitbart News reported, Roberts was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after having a prior arrest for weapons charges and a final deportation order.

In Roberts’ government-issued vehicle, ICE agents found $3,000 in cash, a loaded handgun, and a fixed-blade hunting knife.

Following the arrest, Norris urged the public, parents, and teachers “to engage in radical empathy” for Roberts, even as he is accused of potentially lying on employment eligibility forms about his legal status and lack of citizenship in the United States.

“It seems fitting to take a page out of Dr. Roberts’s book and ask the community to engage in radical empathy as we work through the situation together,” Norris said in a statement:

Radical empathy is the recognition that we can disagree and still empathize with each other. The respect of others’ humanity — this concept will be essential as we wait to learn more. [Emphasis added]

Norris has sought to push blame off the school board, stating that board members were unaware of any immigration-related issues regarding Roberts. Norris also said that the public and elected officials must “cool down the rhetoric.”

Roberts has been put on paid leave while in law enforcement custody.

“We should promote true discourse and facts, not spread misinformation meant to divide us. Our elected officials need to act like role models for our children … our kids are watching,” Norris said.

For her Senate campaign, Norris posted a fundraising video to X, writing, “While I’ve been busy dealing with an extremely serious situation in my volunteer role as chair of the Des Moines School Board – I’ve had no time to focus on politics or fundraising” and asked for donations.

