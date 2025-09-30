Report: Trump Showed Schumer, Jeffries Biden Autopen Portrait

During a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), President Donald Trump reportedly showed them a photo of former President Joe Biden that is represented by an “autopen.”

Andrew Desiderio, a senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News, claimed that during an Oval Office meeting, Trump also attempted “to give Schumer & Jeffries ‘Trump 2028’ hats.”

“Funny detail from inside Oval Office meeting,” Desiderio wrote in a post on X. “Trump tried to give Schumer & Jeffries ‘Trump 2028’ hats. They did not take them. Jeffries then turned to JD Vance & asked him how he feels about that.”

In response Vice President JD Vance said, “No comment.”

“Trump also walked some of the leaders/staff outside to the wall of former presidents,” Desiderio added. “Trump stopped at the Biden autopen photo and asked them if they like it.”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that while “portraits of U.S. presidents” have been hung “along the West Wing colonnade in the Rose Garden,” Biden’s photo is a photo of an autopen.

Trump has previously suggested that Biden “was unaware of what his autopen signature was being used for,” adding that it was “one of the biggest scandals” that the U.S. might’ve had in 50-100 years.

“The autopen, I think, is maybe one of the biggest scandals that we’ve had in 50 to a 100 years,” Trump said.