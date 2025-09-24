Trump Hangs Portraits of Presidents in Rose Garden Showing Biden as ‘Autopen’

The White House has hung portraits of U.S. presidents along the West Wing colonnade in the Rose Garden, now-dubbed the “Presidential Walk of Fame,” but the image of former President Joe Biden is represented by an “autopen.”

Special Assistant to the President Margo Martin shared a video on Wednesday of the newly installed “Presidential Walk of Fame” on the West Wing colonnade depicting U.S. presidents in chronological order. In between Trump’s official presidential portraits from his current and first terms sits the autopen photo.

Trump inspected the portraits after they were installed.

In July, Trump contended that “the autopen I think is maybe one of the biggest scandals that we’ve had in 50 to 100 years” and zeroed in on Biden staffers “on the other side of the Resolute Desk.”

“They’re no good. They’re sick people. And I guarantee you he knew nothing about what he was signing. I guarantee it,” Trump said.

The New York Times reported in July:

Mr. Biden did not individually approve each name for the categorical pardons that applied to large numbers of people, he and aides confirmed. Rather, after extensive discussion of different possible criteria, he signed off on the standards he wanted to be used to determine which convicts would qualify for a reduction in sentence. Even after Mr. Biden made that decision, one former aide said, the Bureau of Prisons kept providing additional information about specific inmates, resulting in small changes to the list. Rather than ask Mr. Biden to keep signing revised versions, his staff waited and then ran the final version through the autopen, which they saw as a routine procedure, the aide said.

Trump’s Cabinet members and senior White House officials are set to see the “Presidential Walk of Fame” on Wednesday. Breitbart News has confirmed that Trump plans to host them in the Rose Garden Club for a dinner scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

The “Presidential Walk of Fame” is just the latest renovation Trump has made to the White House. The Rose Garden Club marks another significant update. Last month, construction workers replaced the sod in the Rose Garden with a white stone patio, which is adorned with white chairs and tables topped with yellow umbrellas.

Trump has also installed nearly 100-foot-tall flagpoles on the North and South Lawns and is undertaking the construction of a ballroom off the East Wing of the White House, which will accommodate 900 people at capacity. The project, which Trump and his donors will fund, is expected to cost approximately $250 million, he said last week.