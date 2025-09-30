Trump: Drop in Drug Prices Will Have ‘Huge’ Impact on Midterms

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump believes that reductions in prescription drug prices will have a significant impact on the midterm elections.

Trump, along with top healthcare officials and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, announced in an Oval Office press conference that the pharmaceutical company agreed to allow state Medicaid programs access to drugs at most-favored-nation prices.

For instance, Eucrisa, a medication used to treat dermatitis, will see an 80 percent price reduction under the MFN cost, according to a White House fact sheet. Rheumatoid arthritis medication Xeljanz and migraine medication Zavzpret will see a 40 percent and 50 percent price drop, respectively.

Trump noted that another company would be visiting the White House next week for a similar announcement.

“We’re going to have another meeting next week on this. We have another great company coming in, similar kind of numbers, but we’re going to show you some 1,000 percent drops in prices. There has never been anything like this in the history of medicine,” he said.

Breitbart News asked Trump how significant an impact reductions in drug prices could have on the midterm elections, to which the president replied that it would be “huge.”

“I’ve wanted to do it from the beginning, from my first day and first term, and we were doing so well. We had the greatest economy we’ve ever had,” he said. “Everything was good, and then we’re ready to do this, which is complex and big, it’s big, it’s a big change, but what happened is COVID came, and we focused on COVID.”

“We focused on COVID very hard with Albert, with the other companies, with everybody. Regeneron was a great thing. We did a lot of therapeutics that were fantastic, and so we focused on that,” he added.

Trump said dropping prescription prices was a leading priority for him upon reentering office and that his administration has worked at it for eight months.

“This is a very big deal. This is a big shock to the system… The world is going to go up a little bit. We’re going to come down a lot. But now it’s fair. We’re going to be paying the same thing,” he said.