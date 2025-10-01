Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) was scheduled to host a ritzy golf fundraiser in Virginia this week, occurring after he and his Democrat colleagues opted to shut down the government over their demands, which include healthcare for illegal immigrants.

According to Punchbowl News, the Democrat was slated to host the fundraiser, and he is not the only Democrat who had big fundraising plans while the government remains shut down at their hands.

House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu, for instance, has a “family weekend” fundraiser in Beverly Hills, California, scheduled for this weekend — specifically, October 3-5. Those same days, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) has what Punch Bowl News described as his “annual Central Coast trip featuring Assistant Democratic Leader Joe Negus and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene.”

Notably, Suozzi is one of dozens of Democrats who voted to shut down the government over their demands, including COVID-era subsidies. He acknowledged in a video posted Tuesday that the shutdown is “very painful for a lot of people,” accusing Republicans of pushing a “my way or the highway” mentality. Yet, that is precisely what Democrats are doing, refusing to support the GOP’s clean bill with no new programs added.

“We’ve got to try and do something to keep the health insurance cost of people down. They’re about to skyrocket because of the expiration of these premium tax credits,” he claimed. “It’s going to be very, very painful and very shocking for a lot of people all over the country.”

“It’s going to affect your health insurance premiums because more people that get kicked off their insurance because they can’t afford [it]. It makes everybody else’s health insurance more expensive,” he said, as his party continues to fight for healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Notably, during a partial government shutdown in 2019, Suozzi said, “People’s lives are being hurt right now.”

Perhaps what is more, Suozzi actually tried to criticize President Trump for supposedly holding out for a deal he wants — precisely what the Democrats are now doing.

“We shouldn’t be holding all these people’s lives hostage because he’s trying to negotiate a deal for an issue he wants,” the Democrat stated at the time.

“While Tom Suozzi’s constituents suffer from the shutdown he voted for, Suozzi will be living it up on the golf course,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said in a statement. “He’s a two-faced, out of touch coward.”

Speaking to Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle on Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance made it clear that this is, indeed, a Democrat government shutdown, blasting them for caring more about illegal aliens than American citizens.

“If you look at the legislative text that they gave us, they tried to turn on two separate provisions that would give healthcare benefits to illegal aliens,” Vance explained during the presser.

“Number one, if you’re an American citizen, you’ve been to a hospital in the last few years, you probably noticed that wait times are especially large, and very often somebody who’s there in the emergency room waiting is an illegal alien, very often a person who can’t even speak English,” he said, asking why illegal immigrants should receive healthcare benefits at hospitals paid for by American citizens.

“The answer is a decision made by the Biden administration that the Trump administration, working with congressional Republicans, undid. We turned off that money spigot to healthcare funding for illegal aliens. The Democrats, in their legislative texts, want to turn it back on,” Vance said, putting it this way: “The Democrats are willing to shut it down to benefit illegal aliens. The contrast couldn’t be more clear.”

