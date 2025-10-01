JD Vance Debunks Left’s Lies on Govt. Shutdown in Response to Breitbart’s Matt Boyle at WH Press Briefing

Vice President JD Vance debunked the left’s lies on the Democrat shutdown during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked the vice president to debunk two of the reigning lies currently touted by the left in the aftermath of the government shutdown.

“You’re seeing a number of top Democrat leaders — from Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer to Hakeem Jeffries — claim that it is a Republican shutdown caused by Trump,” Boyle said.

“The second is that they’re out there now claiming that they don’t want to give health care to illegal aliens. Can you address both of those lies from the Democratic Party?” he asked.

Vance said it is “obvious” that this is a Democrat shutdown, urging Americans to look at the vote totals in the House and Senate as well as the actions of President Donald Trump.

“Nearly every single House Republican voted to open the government, Matt. Nearly every single Senate Republican voted to open the government last night, and even to their credit, a few moderate Democrats voted to open the government. That’s not a Republican shutdown when nearly every single Senate Democrat votes to shut it down and every Republican voted to open it up,” Vance pointed out, calling it “obviously not true.”

“Now you can disagree about a number of things, but you can’t disagree about the obvious fact that Republicans voted to open the government. The President stands ready to sign that opening of the government. We just need a few more Democrats to join us in that effort to open the government,” Vance continued before switching gears, responding to the question about Democrats now denying that they want to give free health care to illegal aliens.

“The text is very clear. And I even saw — I think it was George Stephanopoulos in an interview with Mike Johnson — did a fact check that was totally rooted in baseless claims. It was basically Democrat propaganda. If you look at the legislative text that they gave us, they tried to turn on two separate provisions that would give healthcare benefits to illegal aliens,” Vance explained.

“Number one, if you’re an American citizen, you’ve been to a hospital in the last few years, you probably noticed that wait times are especially large, and very often somebody who’s there in the emergency room waiting is an illegal alien, very often a person who can’t even speak English,” he said, asking why these individuals receive healthcare benefits at hospitals paid for by American citizens.

“The answer is a decision made by the Biden administration that the Trump administration, working with congressional Republicans, undid. We turned off that money spigot to healthcare funding for illegal aliens. The Democrats, in their legislative texts want to turn it back on,” Vance said.

“The second thing, Matt, is we all know that there are various ways in which the Biden administration waived away illegal immigration status… They gave asylum claims to people who weren’t really claiming asylum. And when they waved the magic wand of amnesty, giving millions of people legal status even though they were in the country illegally, they also gave those people access to healthcare benefits,” he said.

Ultimately, the vice president said Democrats are engaging in sleight of hand by saying, “‘No, no, those weren’t illegal aliens who were getting healthcare benefits,’ even though everybody knows they were in the country illegally.”

“It’s a lie told by the Democrats that they’re not trying to give healthcare benefits to illegal aliens. It’s a lie that is obviously untrue if you just look at the text that they gave us, and all you have to do is understand that this is about who benefits,” he said, explaining that the Trump administration’s position is that the government should benefit American citizens — not illegal immigrants.

“The Democrats are willing to shut it down to benefit illegal aliens. The contrast couldn’t be more clear,” he added.

Notably, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) — who is 87 — admitted on Tuesday that Democrats are “demanding health care for everybody,” including illegal aliens.