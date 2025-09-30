Maxine Waters on Healthcare for Illegals: ‘Healthcare for Everybody’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) admitted on Tuesday that Democrats are “demanding healthcare for everybody” in their fight against the continuing resolution (CR) bill.

“Are Democrats demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?” a reporter asked Waters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

“Democrats are demanding healthcare for everybody,” Waters responded.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Republicans have repeatedly “maintained that the continuing resolution (CR) they are advocating for has no new programs in it and is therefore a clean measure,” with Democrats turning the fight into a “political message against Republicans,” according to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

“They’re throwing out a whole host of other things they want to, quote, continue, because they want to set up a political message against Republicans,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Again, Republicans’ message is pretty simple: Let’s keep government funding the same way Democrats did, I think, 13 times during the Biden presidency, to be able to continue to move things forward on a continuing resolution,” Roy added.

On Tuesday, 44 Senate Democrats voted to block a House-passed “spending plan just hours before a long-anticipated funding deadline, sending the federal government careening toward a full shutdown for the first time since 2013,” Breitbart News reported.

“The gambit is sure to please, if only temporarily, the radical Democrat base clamoring for further resistance to President Donald Trump’s government,” it added. “But with little incentive for Republicans to make concessions to Democrats, no apparent path for Democrats to exit the shutdown exists. And the plan is widely predicted to backfire, causing long-term damage to Democrats.”

