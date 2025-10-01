A massive illegal immigration raid in Chicago — targeting members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang — resulted in over two dozen arrests as the Trump administration makes good on its promise to keep American communities safe, despite sanctuary city policies making it difficult to do so.

The raid involved several agencies and 300 federal officers, which took place on Tuesday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. Authorities have reason to believe that the apartment complex has been used as a hub of sorts for the violent gang members.

According to Fox 32 Chicago:

The FBI confirmed in a statement to FOX 32 Chicago that their agency assisted U.S. Border Patrol in conducting a “targeted immigration enforcement operation.” Border Patrol officials said they arrested more than a dozen people, who were then taken to the Broadview ICE facility to be processed.

The outlet also cited a Border Patrol official, who said they were “seeking six high priority targets, including suspected members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization,” per the report.

Video shows dozens of federal officials as well as a helicopter over the area in what has been described as an “unprecedented show of federal force.” Authorities believe the gang members are responsible for dealing guns and drugs.

This raid came less than a month after the Department of Homeland Security announced the launch of Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham, who was murdered in a hit-and-run drunk driving car wreck caused by a criminal illegal alien.

“DHS is launching Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in Illinois by a criminal illegal alien who should have never been in our country,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“This operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago. For years, Governor Pritzker and his fellow sanctuary politicians released Tren de Aragua gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers on Chicago’s streets—putting American lives at risk and making Chicago a magnet for criminals,” she continued.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens,” she added. “If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

DHS also provided a list of criminal illegal aliens who were released back onto the streets due to Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s commitment to sanctuary policies, protecting illegal immigrants.

Those released include Dany Daniel Hernandez Colina and Carlos Johendy Gonzales Montero — both Tren de Aragua gang members.