RNC: ‘Democrats Are Solely Responsible for this Government Shutdown’

“Democrats are solely responsible for this government shutdown,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement after 44 Democrats voted on Tuesday to block a House-passed spending plan hours ahead of the deadline.

Democrats refused to support the Republicans’ clean bill, opting to put up a fight over health care — namely, they desired to extend covid pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies.

“Democrats are solely responsible for this government shutdown,” Gruters said in a statement. “Democrats are holding up critical funding for our veterans, seniors, law enforcement, and working families because they want to pass a far-left wish list costing more than $1 trillion.”

“Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and every Democrat that follows them are fighting for health care for illegal aliens, Medicaid fraud, and taxpayer-funded sex changes,” he added.

Indeed, as Breitbart News reported, “The Democrat plan to fund the government by extending covid pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies would cost taxpayers $1.5 trillion, a non-starter for Republicans.”

“They don’t have anything that they can currently fight on,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Breitbart News Daily ahead of the shutdown.

“President Trump, the current Republican Congress, we’re moving the needle in the right direction. We’re pushing back on their crazy agenda. We’re securing the border, stopping most of the flow. We’re removing illegal aliens… We are trying to restore military. We’re fighting the woke agenda. I can keep going. I’m not going to go down the whole list, because your question, and just get to the heart of it is, they’re scrambling to find a message to get an offense on,” the congressman revealed, explaining that the left has dialed in on health care.

“If Republicans are on offense on health care — the Republicans typically and traditionally are on defense. So they want to do that. They want to go on offense on health care. So that’s why they want to flip the message. They want to try to fake a… shut down fight over this so they can get on offense on health care,” he said.

Polling suggests that Americans are holding Democrats accountable for the shutdown mess. A shock New York Times/Siena Poll released ahead of the shutdown found that the vast majority of registered voters — 65 percent — said Democrats should not shut down the government over their demands, compared to just 27 percent who said they should.