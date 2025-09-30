Shock Poll: Broad Majority of Americans Reject Democrat Push to Shut Down Government

A wide majority of Americans reject the Democrat push to shut down the government — which will happen at midnight if nothing changes — a shock New York Times/Siena Poll found.

The survey asked respondents about their views on whether Democrats should or should not shut down the government if their demands are not met.

Across the board, the majority of all respondents — 65 percent — said Democrats should not shut down the government, compared to just 27 percent who said they should.

Surprisingly, Democrats themselves remain relatively split, as less than a majority, 47 percent, said they believe fellow Democrats should shut down the government if their demands are not met. However, 43 percent said they should not.

Additionally, most independents, 59 percent, believe the Democrats should not shut down the government, aligning with the vast majority of Republicans — a massive 92 percent.

The survey was taken September 22-27, 2025, among 1,313 registered voters across the country.

Republicans have repeatedly maintained that the continuing resolution (CR) they are advocating for has no new programs in it and is therefore a clean measure. Democrats, however, are determined to turn the fight into a “political message against Republicans,” according to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

“They’re throwing out a whole host of other things they want to quote continue, because they want to set up a political message against Republicans,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“Again, Republicans’ message is pretty simple: Let’s keep government funding the same way Democrats did, I think, 13 times during the Biden presidency to be able to continue to move things forward on a continuing resolution,” Roy said, explaining that Democrats essentially are putting up a fight because they want to go on offense on health care and extend COVID-era subsidies.

“They’re scrambling to find a message to get an offense on,” the congressman said. … “If Republicans are on offense on health care — the Republicans typically and traditionally are on defense. So they want to do that. They want to go on offense on health care. So that’s why they want to flip the message. They want to try to fake a… shut down fight over this so they can get on offense on health care.”

Similarly, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) also told Breitbart News Daily that Democrats are essentially shutting down the government over “COVID-era giveaways.”

“COVID has been gone for five years,” he said. “Those COVID-era extra tax credits expire at the end of the year if Congress doesn’t do something. The Democrats are saying, we are going to ransom a six-week short-term funding package, and we will not agree with that — a clean six-week CR — unless we continue the COVID-era giveaways.”

When asked on Tuesday if a shutdown is inevitable, President Donald Trump said, “Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it’s probably likely because they want to give health care to illegal immigrants, which will destroy health care for everybody else in our country.”

“And I didn’t see them bend even a little bit when I said we can’t do that,” Trump revealed.