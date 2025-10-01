Democrats are seeking close to $200 billion, over the course of a decade, for healthcare benefits for illegal aliens to reopen the federal government, a new White House memo states.

The memo, circulated to the media on Wednesday, accuses Democrats of spurring a government shutdown over their advocating for billions in American taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits for illegal aliens and other foreign nationals. The memo begins:

The Working Families Tax Cut Act, signed into law by President Trump, contains the most important America First healthcare reforms ever enacted. The policies represent a comprehensive effort to address waste, fraud, and abuse to strengthen the healthcare system for the most vulnerable Americans, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are focused on American citizens and do not subsidize healthcare for illegal immigrants. Democrats are demanding these reforms be repealed as a condition of keeping the government open for four weeks. This would result in the federal government spending nearly $200 billion on healthcare for illegal immigrants and non-citizens over the next decade—nearly enough to fund the entire Children’s Health Insurance Program over the same period—all while repealing reforms that strengthen care for the most vulnerable Americans.

In another chart, the memo breaks down what Democrats’ repeal of provisions in the Working Families Tax Cut Act would individually cost American taxpayers.

Particularly, Democrats are hoping to end the Trump administration’s closing of the so-called “California Loophole,” where the sanctuary state utilized a loophole to ultimately provide illegal aliens with Medicaid benefits.

“The WFTCA closes this loophole, through which nearly 80% of federal savings are derived from ending California’s exploitation of past policy,” the memo states.

“Repealing this provision would result in $34.6 billion in additional federal spending that would continue to primarily be abused by California to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants,” the memo continues.

