Exclusive — Interior Sec. Doug Burgum: Democrats Shut Down Government for ‘Purely Political Purposes’

Democrats shut down the government for “purely political purposes,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Burgum began by explaining that President Donald Trump is standing up to the “crazy partisanship from the Democratic leadership” who opted to “shut down the government for purely political purposes.”

“As you know, and your listeners know… the house has already passed a bill saying we’re going to keep funding going exactly the way it is right now,” he said, pointing out that Republicans presented a clean bill to move ahead.

“And this is the simplest thing in the world for them to just agree to that, and then everything goes forward,” he said, explaining that Democrats are “trying to use disruption of services for political purposes.”

“President Trump is saying no — no deal on that. But what we’re doing to try to minimize the impact of this Democratic shutdown on citizens is using every tool we have in our toolkit to do things like keeping all the national parks open,” Burgum said, adding that this is not an easy feat, as they are not allowed to use appropriated funding.

“So we’re grabbing money from recreational fees and entrance fees, using that to make sure that essential services are open. So the mall is open. The parks [are] open. We’re fighting to keep as much stuff open as we can. But, you know, this is a huge, a huge distraction,” Burgum said.

“I mean… millions of federal employees [are] sitting at home, and they’re going to get paid. They’re doing nothing. I mean, this is just a crazy way to run a government for a few political points,” he added.

