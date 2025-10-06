Chubb Insurance Is Woke, Radical, and Abandoning Its Customers

The following article is sponsored by Consumers’ Research and is written its executive director, Will Hild.

When Americans pay insurance premiums, they expect protection and stability that when a disaster strikes, their insurer will be there to honor its promises. Chubb, one of the largest insurance companies in the world, has chosen a different path. Instead of putting customers first, Chubb has embraced woke politics. Under CEO Evan Greenberg, the company has turned into a vehicle for woke ideology and left‑wing activism at the expense of the people it is supposed to serve.

Greenberg’s politics are no secret. He has made his contempt for America First policies very clear. He described it as harmful on multiple levels, condemning President Trump’s immigration reforms and rejecting border security concerns. Greenberg also declared America’s rebuff of the “liberal world order” a mistake, and criticized President Trump’s trade policies aimed at strengthening the American economy. He doesn’t stop with anti-MAGA rhetoric though — Chubb puts woke in action.

Chubb leadership publicly stated that “diversity, equity, and inclusion are the foundation of our Chubb culture,” and it’s on full display. For example, employees are required to sit through anti‑racism seminars and are given a “race fluency toolkit” created to “ingrain anti-racism within Chubb’s culture.” The company also launched a platform titled “Race Matters” to “facilitate greater consciousness of racism and understanding of the Black experience.” Chubb also provides employee resource groups, separating employees based on race and gender.

Greenberg has used his influence to speak out in support of transgenderist ideology, declaring a North Carolina law stopping men from using women’s bathrooms a “threat to democracy.” Chubb has funded The Trevor Project, which supplies materials intended to advance trans ideology with kids, through the Chubb Charitable Foundation. The company also proudly boasts its top score of 95 on the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Corporate Equality Index, a scoring system used to rate support for the trans movement.

While the Trump administration has prioritized restoring American energy dominance, Greenberg steered Chubb in the opposite direction, announcing it would no longer insure coal plants and pressured oil and gas and other energy producers to meet its climate mandates to receive insurance. It even launched a special Climate Business Unit in an attempt to drive a net-zero transition and asserted that insurance needs to “play a bigger role in climate change adaptation.”

The company also terminated its agreement to underwrite insurance for National Rifle Association insurance for gun owners, caving to woke activists over its own existing customers, and has awarded $1.1 million to projects that promote equity and advance racial justice and police reforms through the Chubb Rule of Law Fund.

These comments and actions make one thing clear: Chubb has become a political organization. It preaches DEI programs, pushes ESG climate policies, funds radical causes such as transgender education for kids, and it treats its own customers as an afterthought.

Perhaps Chubb should be focusing more on its customers and less on political ideology. During wildfire season, Chubb dropped California families, and the company has delayed or denied claims to hurricane victims. Illinois families were left with serious mold and water damage while battling Chubb over payment. Some customers were forced to take their insurer to court just to have valid policies honored. Instead of reliability, they received stonewalling.

Insurance should be about trust and reliability. Families give up their hard-earned money for peace of mind when disaster comes. Chubb has made it perfectly clear that it values radical politics over that promise. American consumers deserve to know the truth.

