Families of hostages still held in Gaza — together with relatives of those already returned — urged the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Monday to award President Donald J. Trump the Nobel Peace Prize, saying with “a profound sense of momentous urgency” that his determination “made possible what many said was impossible” and that “in this past year, no leader or organization has contributed more to peace around the world than President Trump.”

“From the moment of his inauguration, he brought us light through our darkest times,” families said.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum sent the letter days before the committee announces this year’s laureate on Friday.

“We write to you as families who have endured unimaginable darkness — families torn apart by captivity, living each day with the agony of empty chairs at our tables and the desperate hope that our loved ones might one day return home,” the appeal states.

They credit Trump with prioritizing hostage recovery from the start of his presidency, saying his “unwavering commitment and extraordinary leadership” returned 39 loved ones and, for others, allowed “the dignity of burial and closure — a mercy we feared we might never receive.” They added that he has “secured the freedom of dozens of U.S. citizens as well as hostages of other nationalities from around the world.”

With the plan now on the table, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum struck an urgent tone. “For the first time in months, we are hopeful that our nightmare will finally be over,” the families wrote. “We are confident that he will not rest until the last hostage is brought home, the war has ended, and peace and prosperity are restored to the people of the Middle East,” the Forum said.

The letter places the bid in a wider frame: “Since January, he has successfully mediated resolutions to numerous armed conflicts worldwide. Where others saw intractable violence, President Trump saw opportunity for peace. Where diplomats spoke of impossibility, he delivered results.” “While many have spoken eloquently about peace, he has achieved it,” they wrote, adding that his “tangible results … have saved countless lives.”

Citing Alfred Nobel’s mandate to honor those who have “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses,” the families said Trump “embodies this vision. He has not merely spoken of peace — he has delivered it.”

With the decision due Friday, the Forum closed with a direct plea. “We are confident that he will not rest until the last hostage is brought home, the war has ended, and peace and prosperity are restored to the people of the Middle East,” the Forum said.

The families issued a final appeal. “We strongly urge you to award President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has vowed he will not rest and will not stop until every last hostage is back home,” they wrote. “His unprecedented achievements in peacemaking deserve this recognition.” “For our families, and for millions around the world affected by his efforts, this honor would affirm that determined leadership and bold action in service of peace are what truly matter in our world,” the families said.

The plea comes amid mounting calls to recognize Trump’s diplomacy — with World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder pledging to lobby the committee if the emerging sequence bears out, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he nominated Trump — as at least seven governments publicly backed a Trump Nobel bid over the summer.

