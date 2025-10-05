World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said Saturday that President Donald Trump “is the Peace President,” declaring that if ongoing efforts result in Hamas’s disarmament, the return of all hostages, and an end to the Gaza war, Trump “without question deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Posting his statement on X, Lauder said that if reporting bears out — and all factions come to the table with a result that Hamas returns the hostages “after nearly two years to the day in captivity,” followed by “a sequence of events” leading to disarmament and a plan for Hamas to exit Gaza — then Trump will have “brought about a miracle for the history books that has eluded all others.”

He added that he would “personally dedicate” himself to lobbying the members of the Nobel committee “to achieve that end.”

Lauder said such an outcome would mark a historic breakthrough and reaffirm Trump’s record as “the Peace President.”

His remarks came as President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared close to finalizing a framework that could see all hostages freed and Hamas forced from Gaza, as Breitbart News reported Saturday.

Lauder, who has led the World Jewish Congress since 2007, has long praised Trump’s leadership on Middle East diplomacy and his stand against antisemitism. Earlier this year, he lauded Trump’s decision to cut federal funding to universities that tolerate campus antisemitism and hailed Arab League resolutions calling for Hamas’s disarmament as “historic moral clarity.”

Support for recognizing Trump’s peacemaking has grown for months, with at least seven nations publicly endorsing a Nobel bid. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also said he nominated Trump — while noting the process is secretive — adding to mounting international calls to honor what supporters describe as one of the most consequential peace efforts in decades.

