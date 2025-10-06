White House: Federal Workers Won’t Receive ‘Next Full Paycheck’ Unless Dems End Shutdown Tonight

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted Monday that millions of federal workers will not receive their next full paycheck unless Democrats vote to open the federal government this evening.

Leavitt emphasized the consequences of the Democrats’ shutdown during a White House press briefing.

“We are now in day six of the Democrat federal government shutdown. Millions of American federal workers are under enormous financial stress as a result, wondering how they will pay their bills and take care of their families,” she said.

“If the Democrats do not vote to open the government tonight, federal workers will not receive their next full paycheck,” Leavitt added.

Leavitt further noted that the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children will soon be out of funds, adding that if Democrats vote to fund the government tonight, then it can be “easily fully funded.” The voucher program helps low-income families with essentials like healthy food and baby formula.

“Also, our incredible military servicemembers who risk their lives to preserve and defend our country are now working without pay and will miss their next paychecks if this Democrat shutdown does not end tonight,” she noted.

Senate Democrats, except for three, have repeatedly voted against the Republicans’ clean continuing resolution (CR), which would fund the government at the same levels as those approved by then-President Joe Biden in 2024 which were carried over into Fiscal Year 2025. The CR, which passed the House with support from Republicans and just one Democrat on September 19, would fund the government into November while House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) work to pass individual appropriations bills through the regular order process.

Democrats have proposed their own continuing resolution with strings attached, including reversing a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill that nixed taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants.

“The sad truth we believe is that the Democrats intentionally shut down the government and are inflicting this pain on American citizens to try and demand free health care for illegal aliens,” Leavitt said Monday.

“Of course, this is an indefensible and truly radical policy to be in favor of, let alone to use as the primary reason to shut down the United States government, so the Democrats and their allies are desperately lying about their true motivations,” she added.