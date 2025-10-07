Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has walked back her comments body shaming White House adviser Stephen Miller after receiving backlash online.

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that Stephen Miller’s political views stem from him being 4’10” — the height of actor Danny Devito.

“Laugh at them. Stephen Miller is a clown. I’ve never seen that guy in real life, but he looks like he’s like 4’ 10,” she said in the video. “And he looks like he is angry about the fact that he is 4’ 10. And he looks like he is so mad that he’s 4’ 10, that he’s taking that anger out on any other population possible.”

“Laugh at them. Laugh at them,” she continued. “Yes, they are dangerous … One of the most powerful things you can do to a political movement that is predicated on the puffery of insecure masculinity … one of the best ways you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them.”

After significant backlash on social media with accusations of body-shaming and height-shaming, the congresswoman walked back her comments on Tuesday, claiming that she meant Stephen Miller is short on the inside, in a metaphorical sense.

“I want to express my love for the short king community. I don’t believe in body shaming. I am talking about how big or small someone is on the inside. Like, for example, I have no idea how tall Andrew Tate is. No idea at all. But that guy looks to me like 5’3 … Whereas, physically men of smaller stature, can come across, they are spiritually six-foot. If you’re a good dad, if you stand with women, if you’re not belittling immigrants, you’re like 6’3 spiritually,” she said.

