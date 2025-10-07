Virginia Democrat attorney general candidate Jay Jones completed half of his community service hours for a reckless driving conviction at his own political action committee (PAC), according to a report.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that “court records show” Jay Jones — who is running against Republican attorney general candidate and current Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, “was pulled over by” a state trooper around 12:55 a.m. in January 2022. Jones had been driving 116 miles per hour on I-64.

Per the outlet, while “under Virginia law, a reckless driving conviction can result in up to one year in jail,” Jones’ case ended up being “changed to ‘deferred disposition,'” and he paid a $1,500 fine and completed 1,000 hours of community service. Out of those 1,000 hours of community service, Jones did 500 hours at his own PAC:

Under Virginia law, a reckless driving conviction can result in up to one year in jail. Jones’ attorney sought to defer the case four times before the General District Court system reports the case changed to “deferred disposition,” meaning there was an agreement to avoid potential jail time in exchange for doing community service. Jones paid a $1,500 fine. Documents from Jones’ attorney show that Jones completed 1,000 hours of community service in 2023 — 500 of which were for Jones’ own political action committee, called Meet Our Moment. The PAC is registered with the Virginia Board of Elections and is not a nonprofit charitable organization.

Jones issued a statement acknowledging that he “made the mistake of speeding” and was “regretful.”

“I accepted responsibility for my actions, paid the fine, and fulfilled my responsibility to the court, which was accepted by the New Kent County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the judge,” Jones said.

In a post on X, Miyares posted a video stating that while driving on I-64, Jones “pushed the needle to 116 miles an hour,” which would put “regular Virginians in jail.”

“Jay Jones was caught recklessly driving 116 miles per hour on I-64,” Miyares wrote in his post. “Then, he tried to claim campaign work for his own PAC counted as community service to avoid jail. Jay Jones is too soft-on-crime — including his own.”

The report comes as another report from the National Review found that Jones sent text messages in 2022 to Virginia House Delegate Carrie Coyner (R), entertaining a hypothetical situation in which he would shoot former Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert and wishing death on Gilbert’s children.

Republicans such as Vice President JD Vance and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) have spoken out after the National Review‘s report, noting that Jones’ “violent, disgusting rhetoric targeted at an elected official and his children is beyond disqualifying.”