VIDEO: Florida Transportation Department Tears Up Pride Rainbow Crosswalk in Miami Beach

Florida’s Department of Transportation (DOT) recently tore up the LGBT crosswalk on Miami Beach — a move which comes as the state removes political street art across the state.

Video shows the crosswalk being removed from the Ocean Drive entertainment district — a process which began over the weekend. ABC News notes that this process began “just two days after Miami Beach officials learned they had lost their appeal against the state order.”

“By Monday, the intersection was paved over in asphalt,” the outlet reported.

Once again, some leftists are grieving the removal of LGBT street art. Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez, for instance, claimed the crosswalk honored the LGBT community, as it represented “decades of people who endured housing discrimination, expulsion from the military, workplace discrimination, the stigma of HIV and AIDS, the fight for marriage equality, all the hard-won battles that took the LGBTQ community from being marginalized to now being a visible, celebrated part of the community.”

It comes on the heels of the removal of the rainbow crosswalk outside of Pulse nightclub in Orlando — another move which generated controversy and buzz. However, all of these actions come as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans follow through with their plan to keep roads distraction-free.

Further, a July memo issued by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked states to participate in a roadway safety initiative which included keeping intersections and crosswalks distraction-free.

Duffy’s letter reads in part,” The SAFE ROADS national initiative will focus on the non-freeway arterials within your State, including safety and operation at intersections and along segments, consistent and recognizable traffic control devices including crosswalk and intersection markings, and orderly use of the right‑of‑way that is kept free from distractions.”

He continued:

We are getting back to the basics — using data to guide decision-making and prioritize investments that reduce distraction while improving mobility and safety for all road users. Within 60 days, I request that your State DOT, in coordination with your metropolitan planning organizations, use available safety data, analysis, and assessments to develop a list of arterial segments, including intersections, with the highest safety, operational, or compliance concerns that will be addressed by the end of Fiscal Year 2026. Please submit the list of locations to your Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Division Office.

DeSantis addressed the backlash in August, making it clear that “We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes.”