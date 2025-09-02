Four people were arrested over the weekend following Florida removing controversial street art — namely a rainbow crosswalk outside of Pulse nightclub in Orlando — according to reports.

On Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested three individuals — Zane Aparicio, Donavon Short, and Maryjane East — accused of defacing the repainted sidewalk.

Per My News 13:

The three were arrested Sunday for damage to property, criminal mischief, and interfering with a traffic control device valued at more than a thousand dollars. …. There has been seemingly a non-stop presence in the Pulse area since the crosswalk was originally painted over 11 days. Many of the people who’ve been coming to the crosswalk to color it with chalk say they’re committed to doing this as a way to make sure victims of the 2016 Pulse shooting aren’t forgotten.

Another individual, Sebastian Suarez, was arrested in relation to mischief on the crosswalk on Friday.

The state’s Department of Transportation recently opted to paint over the rainbow crosswalk outside of the nightclub, where 49 people were murdered in 2016. The action took place following Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republicans’ plan to keep roads distraction-free.

In July, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked states to participate in a roadway safety initiative, which also includes keeping intersections and crosswalks distraction-free.

“We are getting back to the basics — using data to guide decision-making and prioritize investments that reduce distraction while improving mobility and safety for all road users,” Duffy’s letter reads.

“Within 60 days, I request that your State DOT, in coordination with your metropolitan planning organizations, use available safety data, analysis, and assessments to develop a list of arterial segments, including intersections, with the highest safety, operational, or compliance concerns that will be addressed by the end of Fiscal Year 2026,” it continued.

Yet, leftists melted down and refuse to comply. Florida State Sen. Carlos G. Smith, for instance, asserted that the state’s Department of Transportation committed an act of vandalism. However, the governor issued a pointed response.

“We will not allow our state roads to be commandeered for political purposes,” DeSantis said following backlash.