‘Get Out of My F**king Shot’: Video Shows Katie Porter Lose It on Staffer

A recently resurfaced video shows former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), the potential frontrunner for California governor, cursing at a staffer as she was taping a meeting with the Biden administration.

Obtained by Politico on Wednesday, the video shows Porter speaking with former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021, before she cursed at a staffer for interjecting to correct her on a policy detail.

“Get out of my fucking shot!” Porter yelled at the staffer in the video.

When the staffer issued her correction regarding a policy detail, Porter responded, “Okay. You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot.”

The unearthed video comes just days after a video went viral of Porter threatening to exit an interview with a California CBS News affiliate, per Politico.

“I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera,” Porter said to the reporter.

Porter issued a statement on Wednesday that the video shows her holding herself and her “staff to a high standard.”

“It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress,” Porter told Politico. “I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

Politico did not identify the staffer due to privacy concerns.

“For years, Porter has contended with accusations that she was a difficult boss or abusive to employees during her time in Congress, along with unrelated domestic disputes,” the outlet noted.

