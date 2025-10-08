Report: Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire in Gaza, May Release All Hostages

The terrorist organization Hamas has reportedly agreed to the ceasefire in Gaza and the peace plan set by the Trump administration.

According to The Times of Israel, a peace deal could be signed as early as Thursday.

“Sources in ‘the Palestinian resistance’ tell the Hezbollah-affiliated outlet al-Mayadeen that Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire deal, adding that it will be signed Thursday in Egypt,” the outlet reported on Wednesday. During a press conference on Wednesday, President Trump said he may visit Egypt sometime later this week for a possible peace agreement. “I may go there sometime toward the end of the week. Maybe on Sunday, actually. But there’s a very good chance that negotiations are going along very well,” the president said. “We’re dealing with Hamas and many of the countries, as you know, we have all of the Muslim countries included, all of the Arab countries are included, and very rich countries, and some that are not so rich … Our final negotiation is with Hamas and it seems to be going well.” According to Sky News, images from the negotiations in Egypt show “What appear to be delegates hugging and shaking hands,” which U.S. correspondent Mark Stone said, “Look like celebrations.”

“There is an agreement among negotiators that it will be Donald Trump who makes some official announcement, which goes back to that note we were reporting on earlier,” said Stone. “It seems as though this is a historic moment for sure. We don’t know the details, we don’t know the extent to which the small and difficult points have been ironed out and agreed, but clearly to an extent which allows them to announce a deal if that’s what they’re about to do.”

A source also told Stone that Hamas could release the Israeli hostages – who were taken on October 7, 2023 – as early as this weekend.

The president confirmed that both Israel and Hamas signed the peace plan in an announcement on Truth Social.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” the president said.

“All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen,” he added.

