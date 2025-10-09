Syrian Christians USA, representing the highest Christian authorities in Syria including Catholic, Orthodox, and Evangelical, is asking Congress to repeal the Caesar Act and all accompanying secondary sanctions in a letter exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

“We, the Christian clergy in Syria, address you with an urgent humanitarian and Christian appeal to fully and permanently repeal the Caesar Act and its accompanying secondary sanctions,” the letter begins, asserting that the law has become a “major obstacle to the reconstruction of Syria’s economy and a direct cause of the continued emigration of Christians from their homeland.”

The Caesar Act is “a law that sanctions the Assad regime for atrocities.”

The leaders assert it “hinders the ability of both the government and investors to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and deprives the Syrian people of basic necessities such as electricity, clean water, education, and healthcare.”

While they said they appreciate President Donald Trump temporarily suspending the Caesar Act and his advising Congress to get rid of it completely, they are personally urging Congress “swiftly to heed President Trump’s call and put an end to this law.”

The letter reads in part:

For Christians in Syria, repealing the Caesar Act is a matter of vital and existential importance, as it would offer an opportunity for long-term economic and social stability—allowing them to remain in their homeland rather than being driven into migration. Nine months after the fall of the Assad regime, U.S. sanctions have become one of the principal reasons behind the shrinking Christian presence in Syria, threatening to empty the cradle of Christianity of its ancient roots. Lifting this law would also enable Syrians in the diaspora to financially support their communities, help rebuild churches damaged or destroyed during the war, and revive economic activity by investing in new projects that create jobs for young people—discouraging them from leaving the country.

The Christian leaders also address what they describe as “deceitful narratives” dragging Christian Syrians into “tragic violence that has afflicted other parts of Syria.”

“While we continue to pray for peace and safety for all innocent civilians, we are deeply concerned that such deceitful narratives are intended to provoke sectarian conflict that would only bring more suffering and division to our nation,” they continue.

Ultimately, they asked Congress to “stand as a pillar of support for the continued presence of Christians in Syria and to uphold the values of freedom, dignity, and justice by repealing this unjust law.”

Trump announced in May that he would be “ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) also said in an exclusive statement that Congress must take action and repeal the sanctions — something he has long called for.

Wilson wrote in a September op-ed:

I am grateful to support this effort by leading bipartisan bicameral legislation supported by the Trump administration along with Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Sen. [Jeanne] Shaheen [D-NH] and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to completely lift the Caesar Act, a law which targeted the former Assad regime yet now ties President Trump’s hands by mandating sanctions on Syria unless waived by the president every 180 days. It’s hard to find a business that will invest long term in the country with the continual risk that sanctions would be reapplied.

“President Trump’s policy of giving Syria a chance by lifting sanctions is a strategic masterstroke. Yet Congress must do its part and repeal those congressionally mandated sanctions,” Wilson said in a statement provided to Breitbart News.

“I’m grateful to lead the fight to support the President’s policy in the House by supporting legislation to repeal the Caesar Act which has the support of the administration including Ambassador Tom Barrack,” he continued. “In my visit to Syria with Ambassador Barrack, Christian leaders were united in supporting the President’s policy and asking for a repeal of the Caesar law.”

“The support of the highest Christian clergy in Syria along with the Chief Rabbi makes clear that repealing this law will be an essential step towards promoting President Trump’s vision of a stable Syria and protecting and supporting Syria’s minority communities,” the congressman added.