Watch Live: Donald Trump Announces Lowering Drug Prices for Americans

President Donald Trump makes an announcement on lowering the costs of prescription medications at the White House on Friday, October 10.

The president’s announcement comes after he struck a deal with Pfizer to provide medications to Americans at lower prices through a TrumpRX website two weeks ago.

Prior to the Pfizer deal, Trump had announced an agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for drug prices in the U.K. to match the U.S. as he works to bring the rest of the world to pay their fair share in American medical development and innovation.