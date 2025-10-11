Newsom Signs Bill Creating Reparations Office in California, a Free State Since 1850

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Friday that creates an office of reparations for slavery in California, despite the fact that the Golden State entered the Union as a free state in 1850.

Newsom signed a bill in 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, to create a committee to study reparations in California. He rejected its absurd demands for cash, but signed other, related bills.

A year ago, Newsom signed an apology for slavery — again, despite the fact that California rejected slavery, during a time in which the addition of each new state was a major contest between “free” and “slave” states.

Newsom has followed up with an office, under SB-518, to administer a reparations program — though the program does not exist, and the state has suffered from major budget deficits for two years running.

Politico reported: