Newsom Signs Bill Creating Reparations Office in California, a Free State Since 1850

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Friday that creates an office of reparations for slavery in California, despite the fact that the Golden State entered the Union as a free state in 1850.
Newsom signed a bill in 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, to create a committee to study reparations in California. He rejected its absurd demands for cash, but signed other, related bills.
A year ago, Newsom signed an apology for slavery — again, despite the fact that California rejected slavery, during a time in which the addition of each new state was a major contest between “free” and “slave” states.
Newsom has followed up with an office, under SB-518, to administer a reparations program — though the program does not exist, and the state has suffered from major budget deficits for two years running.
Politico reported:
Newsom mentioned the bill during a conversation about racism on the podcast “Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay.”
“I signed a bill two days ago with the Black Caucus as it relates to creating a new office to address these systemic issues,” he said during an episode released Friday morning.
The move appears to be an attempt to burnish his left-wing credentials and his appeal to black voters ahead of a presidential run in 2028. Newsom recently visited black communities in South Carolina, the Democrats’ first primary state.
