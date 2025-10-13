GOP Celebrates Trump’s Historic Peace Deal: ‘He Accomplished What No Other World Leader Could’

Conservatives across the country on Monday celebrated President Donald Trump’s historic peace deal, noting that “he accomplished what no other world leader could.”

Trump told Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday that “This is not only the end of a war, but the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of an age of faith and hope,” declaring a “golden age” for both Israel and the Middle East.

“The long-awaited release of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7th is finally happening,” Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters said in a statement.

“For more than two years, these families lived with unimaginable pain and anguish. President Trump fought to bring these hostages home before he even took office, and today, he accomplished what no other world leader could,” he added.

“President Trump is the peace president,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said in an emailed statement as Israeli hostages returned to their families.

“Once again, he defied every expectation by delivering a breakthrough for peace in the Middle East. The release of the remaining 20 Israeli hostages who have endured unimaginable terror is a blessing for the world and a profound relief to their families,” she continued.

“This was only accomplished because of the tireless and fearless work of President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and Envoy Witkoff. Today marks the beginning of a new era of hope for lasting peace in the Middle East. May God continue to bless America and guide us forward with wisdom and courage,” the senator added.

“All living Israeli hostages officially freed from Hamas captivity. President Trump made a promise on the campaign trail: ‘We will never abandon them — and with God’s help, they will come safely home.’ Promises made, promises kept,” Laura Ingraham said on Monday.

“President Trump is the Peace President,” Turning Point USA’s Tyler Bowyer said, as Turning Point USA’s Andrew Kolvet added, “President Trump bringing peace to Israel is yet another example of how insane it’s been to live through the last 10 years of the left constantly calling him Hitler.”

“Finally the credit he deserves!” Eric Trump wrote, sharing a post from Kaitlan Collins showing the front of the Jerusalem Post, describing Trump as the “peace president.”

Even former primary foe Nikki Haley weighed in.

“After two long years, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief. This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it. God Bless Israel. God Bless the United States. Congratulations to President Trump and his team for paving the way to peace,” she remarked as others offered similar sentiments.