Trump Proclaims Peace in Jerusalem: ‘Beginning of the Age of Faith and Hope’

U.S. President Donald Trump told Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday that “This is not only the end of a war, but the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of an age of faith and hope.”

Trump spoke as the twenty remaining living Israeli hostages returned to their families in emotional scenes.

Trump ended to an extended standing ovation, and a trumpet salute, accompanied by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana. Netanyahu — a member of the legislative body — took his seat in the audience, with Herzog and Ohana accompanying Trump to the podium. Several red “Make America Great Again” hats were visible in the gallery, among spectators.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump effusively for his support for Israel over the years — a “partial list” that included his role in the hostage deal; for recognizing Israeli rights in Judea and Samaria, for the Abraham Accords, and for opposing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and attacking Iran’s nuclear sites. Netanyahu added: “Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”

Netanyahu praised Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, calling it “a proposal that ends the war by achieving all our objectives, a proposal that opens the door to an expansion of peace in our region, and beyond our region.”

Ohana called Trump “a giant of Jewish history,” praising him for making sure “America First” was not “America alone.” Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support, saying he had nominated the president for the Israel Prize, which has never been given to a non-Israeli. Opposition leader Yair Lapid noted that there had never been a “genocide” in Gaza, and that Israel’s liberal critics had been duped into supporting Islamic terror.

Trump began his own remarks by thanking God — the God of “Abraham, and Isaac, and Jacob.”

“After so many years of unceasing war and endless danger … the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace.”

He added: “It will be the Golden Age of Israel, and the Golden Age of the Middle East.”

Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “He’s not an easy guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great,” he said. He also thanked the nations of the Arab and Muslim world for pressuring Hamas to accept the deal, and praised his negotiators, including U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

At that point, hecklers — unseen until that point — interrupted, apparently from Arab parties, some of whom have extremist positions, and which are yet elected freely in a democratic Israel. They were quickly ejected.

“That was very efficient,” Trump joked, as the Knesset erupted in chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

The president thanked his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, joking again that he loved Israel so much that his daughter, Ivanka, converted to Judaism. He quipped that he had not expected that to happen.

He praised Kushner’s role in the Abraham Accords, saying he preferred the Hebrew pronunciation, “Avraham.”

Trump also praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio as the greatest to occupy his position throughout history. He recalled their 2016 rivalry: “He was tough, it was nasty. Who the hell thought this was going to happen, right, Marco?”

He also praised Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, noting that the new, restored title — as opposed to the title “Secretary of Defense” — was associated with victory.

He noted that he preferred to avoid war, but that if America were forced into war, it would fight without being “political correct.”

Trump also recalled the horror of October 7, and praised “the incredible skill and bravery of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).” He recalled “Operation Midnight Hammer,” and praised Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Daniel “Raizin” Caine, who stood up humbly to accept a standing ovation.

The president spoke about the attack on Iran — and drew applause when he suggested the prospect of a peace deal with Iran, saying that the leaders of that country might be amenable. “They want to survive,” he said.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.