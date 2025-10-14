JPMorganChase Launches $1.5 Trillion Plan to Boost American Manufacturing Critical to National Security

JPMorganChase on Monday launched a $1.5 trillion initiative to ensure America’s resiliency in key industries such as rare earth minerals and artificial intelligence.
“Our adversaries and potential adversaries aren’t waiting—we no longer have the luxury of time. America needs more speed and investment. It also needs to remove obstacles that stand in the way: excessive regulation, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock and an education system misaligned with the skills we need,” he added.
The initiative includes:
- Reinforcing the American supply chain, strengthening the production of pharmaceutical precursors, rare earth minerals, and more
- Scaling up the American industrial base to build the next generation of drones and next-generation connectivity
- Modernizing the grid system to meet increased demand
- Building up artificial intelligence and quantum computing
JPMorganChase wrote in a press release that the bank will hire more experts to help fulfill its initiative.
China recently announced it would put more restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals, which are crucial for semiconductor manufacturing and other key technologies. China controls 90 percent of the world’s processing capacity for these key materials, creating a key national security issue for the United States.
Dimon wrote that the country needs to update policies to ensure American dynamism, including a “permitting process measured in months, not years.”
He continued:
Vocational and apprenticeship programs must be expanded to close the manufacturing skills gap. And we must create consistent long-term incentives for private investment in these critical industries so that more capital is available. Fortunately, bipartisan legislation has begun to modernize procurement and streamline industrial policy, and new federal initiatives are encouraging domestic production of chips and critical medications.
