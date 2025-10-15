Pete Hegseth’s Plane Makes Unscheduled Landing in United Kingdom Due to Windshield ‘Crack’

A plane with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth onboard made an “unscheduled landing” in the United Kingdom on Wednesday due to a crack in the windshield, the Pentagon confirmed.

In a post on X, Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell explained that as the plane was making its way back to the United States, after Hegseth had attended the NATO Defense Ministers meeting, the plane made the unscheduled landing. Parnell added that “everyone onboard” was safe, including Hegseth.

“On the way back to the United States from NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting, Secretary of War Hegseth’s plane made an unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom due to a crack in the aircraft windshield,” Parnell said. “The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe.”

In response to Parnell’s post, Hegseth stated that everything was “good,” and thanked God.

“All good. Thank God,” Hegseth wrote in his post. “Continue mission!”

Flight tracking data showed that the aircraft ended up lowering to 10,000 feet, which is described as being a “standard emergency altitude,” according to Fox News.

The aircraft’s descent came in response to “possible cabin depressurization,” the outlet reported.

Lawmakers such as Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) responded to the news and expressed that they were “relieved Secretary Hegseth and his team are safe.”

“We are relieved Secretary Hegseth and his team are safe after today’s emergency landing,” Mace wrote in a post on X. “God bless the pilots, crew, and individuals who keep our defense leaders secure at home and abroad.”