Desperate Newsom Peddles Lies in Attempt to Mar JD Vance’s Trip to Camp Pendleton

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is peddling falsehoods in an attempt to mar Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Camp Pendleton on Saturday, including falsely claiming an amphibious capabilities demonstration would result in the closure of the I-5 highway and that America’s troops would not be paid.

The event will be followed by a celebration on Del Mar Beach in honor of the Marine Corps’ forthcoming 250th birthday, which is November tenth.

Newsom and his press office seized on an anonymously-sourced article from far-left outlet MeidasTouch, which claimed that “the White House will shut down portions of the I-5 for Vice President JD Vance’s Marine Corps spectacle during No Kings Protests, triggering chaos, gridlock, and outrage amid the government shutdown.”

The X account for Newsom’s press office quickly shared the article after MeidasTouch tweeted it. The Newsom press account claimed it would be “an absurd show of force” and wrongly asserted that America’s troops would not get paid during the Democrat-forced government shutdown.

In reality, Trump ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hours before the article surfaced to pay the nation’s troops despite the shutdown. The White House Office of Management and Budget noted Tuesday that it would continue to pay troops and federal law enforcement.

After his press office peddled the anonymous report, Newsom joined in as well to amplify the closure of the I-5 claim, which the Marine Corps debunked.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance think that shutting down the I-5 to shoot out missiles from ships is how you respect the military,” he wrote, before falsely claiming the administration is not paying America’s troops.