DHS Announces $1,000 Parole Fee for Migrants Seeking Entry into U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is announcing a new fee for migrants seeking entry into the United States through parole, an effort officials said will help prevent widespread fraud in the program.

On Thursday, DHS officials said migrants looking to secure parole to be in the U.S. will have to pay a $1,000 fee effective immediately. The fee applies to migrants seeking initial parole, re-parole, parole in place, or parole from DHS custody.

Only migrants who qualify for an exemption will not have to pay the fee. Those exemptions include migrants with urgent medical needs, those trying to attend the funeral of a loved one, or those whose family member’s death is imminent, among other exemptions.

“The Biden Administration abused America’s immigration system and turned parole into a de facto amnesty program, thereby allowing millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the U.S., no questions asked, to the detriment of all Americans,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Through the implementation of this new fee, President Trump and Secretary Noem are guaranteeing that foreign nationals, who wish to stay here, have skin in the game and do not exploit the system. This immigration parole fee notice is another tool to stop the degradation of our immigration system and restore law and order to our country. [Emphasis added]

The fee on parolees comes after former President Joe Biden and former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas brought hundreds of thousands of migrants to the U.S. through a huge parole pipeline.

The House Judiciary Committee, in a bombshell report published last year, revealed widespread fraud in Biden and Mayorkas’s parole pipeline that allowed convicted criminals and other sex traffickers to gain entry to the U.S.

