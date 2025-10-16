Severe Strain of Monkeypox Virus Detected in Los Angeles

A severe strain of the Monkeypox (mpox) virus has been detected in Los Angeles, public health officials confirmed on Thursday.

The clade I mpox virus was reportedly detected in a patient “who has no known history of travel to areas where the virus is usually found,” per ABC7. The detection came just two days after health officials in Long Beach announced the “first locally acquired case of clade I mpox.” Both the Los Angeles and the Long Beach infections are allegedly the only known infections in the nation “involving people with no known history of travel”:

Clade I mpox is a more serious strain of mpox that clade II, which led to a 2022-23 mpox outbreak in the United States. Clade I generally causes more severe illness. Symptoms can include rash or lesions, fever, chills, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes and body aches. Only about eight cases of clade I mpox have been confirmed nationally, health officials said. The county Department of Public Health has confirmed 118 cases of clade II mpox this year.

Though the two unidentified patients in Long Beach and Los Angeles were hospitalized, they both returned home and have been steadily recovering.

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, clarified in a statement that Mpox typically spreads through sexual activity and intimate contact.

“The identification of cases of clade I mpox, which may cause more severe illness than the more common clade II, is concerning,” the doctor said. “Mpox continues to be spread largely through close, intimate contact with symptomatic people, mainly during sexual activity. Early detection, testing and vaccination are vital to controlling the spread of this virus. Getting both doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine provides the best protection against mpox.”

According to ABC7, populations at high risk of infection have been recommended to get the mpox vaccines.

“Despite the low risk of infection, health officials recommended vaccines for people who may be at increased risk, such as people who are gay or bisexual, men who have sex with men, transgender and non-binary people, people who are immunocompromised, someone who was exposed to a person with mpox, those with occupational exposure, and people planning to travel to areas with ongoing mpox outbreaks,” the outlet noted.

