Chubb Protects American Assets in Times of Need

When the Palisades Fire was ripping through neighborhoods in Los Angeles this year, Chubb jumped into action.

We had a command center just outside the evacuation zone and mobilized adjusters there within days of the fires starting, and we proactively secured houses and condos in anticipation of clients needing a place to stay, moving some families within just 48 hours.

While authorities worked to contain the fires and search for missing people, we traveled to hotels, offices, friends’ homes or anywhere our clients sought refuge to meet with them face-to-face and lend an empathetic ear. We’d bring them a cup of coffee, explain their policy and get a lot of the early work done for their claim, such as title searches and obtaining mortgage payoff details. We set the stage to pay covered claims quickly.

This event was unique because we didn’t have initial access. So, we were resourceful and used aerial imagery, along with Wildfire Defense Services (WDS) imaging and geocoding, to see how clients’ properties fared. In many instances, we were providing the first update to our clients on whether their home withstood the fire.

Getting access to properties was not our initial focus – our clients were. With the fires still raging, our priority was getting to our clients who evacuated their homes and needed help. A lot of the claims work was done before we ever got to the loss location – which made a huge difference.

If a client had to abandon their vehicle on the road while evacuating, a Chubb towing vendor would collect it, once it was tagged and verified by the California Highway Patrol, so our clients did not need to worry about locating their vehicle on their own.

When we could finally get on site, there were long delays, with entrances blocked by the National Guard. One client who evacuated their home had nowhere to safely store their highly valued jewelry. Chubb arranged for a vehicle to pick up and transport the items to a secure site, giving our client peace of mind knowing their treasured possessions would be safeguarded until they could be retrieved.

As a result of these efforts, we had 98 percent client satisfaction across our Personal and Commercial claims for our Los Angeles wildfire response.

We respond similarly during every major catastrophe – from Hurricane Helene to the historic winter freeze in Texas. We prepare year-round so that no matter the size or scope, we are ready to respond quickly and be there for our clients in the moments that matter most.

The response to this horrific fire embodies Chubb’s mission to protect American businesses and people. We’ve been doing this for over 230 years, since our founding at Independence Hall in 1792. It takes insurance companies like Chubb to empower great American businesses to take the risks necessary to power the future.

Chubb is also playing a role in energy security. With energy demand increasing, Chubb recognizes nuclear and gas opportunities are growing and will be there to insure them. Climate activists have personally attacked our CEO and tried to disrupt our business because we keep insuring oil and gas companies. We said no to their pressure.

Our record speaks for itself: When President Trump needed a bond, we were there, just as we are for energy companies, manufacturers, construction firms, farmers, and small businesses all across the country. Our focus is unwavering — we’ll continue to protect Americans and their assets.