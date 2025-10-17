Critical personnel, including Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, will be paid despite the Democrat government shutdown, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Friday.

Friday marks day 17 of the Democrat shutdown, as the left continues to refuse to agree to the Republicans’ clean continuing resolution and gears up for the weekend of “No Kings” protests.

Despite Democrats dropping the ball, Noem said ICE agents and more will receive pay.

“President Trump and I will always stand by law enforcement, and we are keeping our promise to always support them by making sure they are paid during the Democrats’ shutdown,” she said.

“More than 70,000 sworn law enforcement officers across DHS including those serving in CBP, ICE, Secret Service, Air Marshals and other critical mission areas will be paid for all hours worked during the shutdown period,” she continued, explaining, “By Wednesday, October 22, law enforcement officers will receive a ‘super check’ –which covers the 4 days lost, their overtime, and their next pay period.”

“Thank you to our brave law enforcement. Make America Safe Again!” she added.

This also comes as President Donald Trump directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to ensure that U.S. service members receive their next paychecks, as Breitbart News detailed:

In a memorandum signed on Wednesday, Trump expressed that “congressional leaders have indicated that political negotiations have stalemated” and that it was unlikely that the “necessary bipartisan legislation” to end the government shutdown would be passed before October 15, when active-duty military personnel are supposed to get their next paychecks. Trump directed Hegseth to work “in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, to use for the purpose of pay and allowances any funds appropriated by the Congress that remain available for expenditure in Fiscal Year 2026 to accomplish the scheduled disbursement of military pay and allowances for” active-duty military members, and reserve members of the military “Who have performed active service during the relevant pay period.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) put the Democrats’ actions in greater perspective on Friday, reminding the American people that they “went EVEN FURTHER — voting against a bipartisan standalone bill to fund our national defense and pay our troops.”

“Their message couldn’t be clearer: politics OVER patriots, and the American people LAST,” he said.

He blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) again for refusing to open the government to appease his far-left base.

“Everybody clearly understands what’s going on. You’re holding the entire country hostage to protect your own political career. I mean, no one can deny that, and what you’re doing is absurd. You’re demanding a trillion and a half new spending instead of the clean, totally non-partisan CR that you yourself voted for just seven months ago,” Johnson pointed out. “The whole charade is obvious.”