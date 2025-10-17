President Donald Trump announced that he had commuted the sentence of former New York Rep. George Santos, who has been in prison since July serving an 87-month sentence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Santos, who reported to federal prison in July — after he pled guilty in August 2024 to committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft – as having been “somewhat of a ‘rogue.'” Trump also pointed out that Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) “stated for almost twenty years that he was a proud Vietnam Veteran” when he “never went to Vietnam” or “never saw Vietnam.”

“I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote in his post. “Good luck George, have a great life!”

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump added in his post. “I started to think about George when the subject of Democrat Senator Richard ‘Da Nang Dick’ Blumenthal came up again. As everyone remembers, ‘Da Nang’ stated for almost twenty years that he was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having endured the worst of the War, watching the Wounded and Dead as he raced up the hills and down the valleys, blood streaming from his face.”

In April, a judge sentenced the former Republican congressman to serve over seven years in prison. Santos was also ordered to pay over $373,000 in restitution and to serve two years of supervised release.

Trump’s post continues in part:

He was “a Great Hero,” he would leak to any and all who would listen — And then it happened! He was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL FRAUD. He never went to Vietnam, he never saw Vietnam, he never experienced the Battles there, or anywhere else. His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP. This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN! George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!

Trump has previously called for Blumenthal to be investigated and has referenced “decade-old allegations that Blumenthal ‘lied’ about his military service in Vietnam,” CNN reported.

Blumenthal has labeled the allegations as “completely deceptive and distorted.”