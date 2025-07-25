Former Rep. George Santos Reports to Prison for 7 Year Sentence

Former New York Rep. George Santos reported to federal prison on Friday to begin his 87-month prison sentence after he plead guilty to felony fraud charges in August 2024 and was expelled from Congress in December 2023.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to the Hill that Santos had surrendered at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton, located in New Jersey. This comes after Santos previously entered a guilty plea on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Breitbart News previously reported that in April, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced the disgrace former Republican congressman to serve more than seven years in prison, along with paying more than $373,000 in restitution and serving two years of supervised release.

In December 2023, the House voted 311-114 to expel Santos from the House, this represented the first expulsion from the House since former Rep. Jim Traficant (D-OH) was expelled after Traficant had been found guilty in court.

Santos being expelled from Congress came after “a brutal report from the House Ethics Committee” found “evidence Santos knowingly filed false reports with the Federal Election Commission” and had used “campaign funds for personal purposes,” Breitbart News reported.

Santos survived two earlier attempts to expel him, but could not hold on after a brutal report from the House Ethics Committee on its investigations into his actions. The ethics committee report included evidence Santos knowingly filed false reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes including subscriptions to OnlyFans and botox treatments, and willfully violated ethics laws as it relates to his Financial Disclosure (FD) Statements filed with the House.

Santos plead guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in August 2024 after it was previously reported that he would enter into a plea agreement in order to avoid trial on 23 criminal charges.

The former congressman was initially hit with 13 charges; however, prosecutors later added 10 more charges.

Prior to Santos reporting to prison, he had indicated that he reportedly “fears violence and possibly even death behind bars,” according to MSNBC News. Santos informed conservative commentator Tucker Carlson that he didn’t know that he would “survive it.”

“They’re putting me in a violent prison….I’m not a streetwise guy,” Santos expressed. “I don’t know how to fight.”